Keke Palmer Details How She Made The First Move With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer recently reflected on the day she first met her now-boyfriend Darius Jackson –– and why she made the first move.

During a recent appearance on “The Terrell Show” last week, the actor said she first met Jackson at a party for HBO’s “Insecure” series. Palmer, who appeared in the fifth and final season of the show, explained that while at the party, she learned that Jackson is the younger brother to another cast member of the show, Sarunas J. Jackson.

Advertisement

The singer, who released an album and film titled “Big Boss” last month, said that after some encouragement from a friend, she approached the younger Jackson and asked him if he wanted to take a shot with her.

“Here’s the thing, he’s very fine,” Palmer said during the June 1 episode. “But he has that personality where it’s like, ‘Do you know you’re fine?’”

When she approached him, Palmer said she wasn’t initially looking for love but quickly realized he was “such a sweetheart.”

She said, “He’s just a sweet guy.”

Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson and their son, Leodis, at a screening for "Big Boss" on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Leodis together in February.

The “Nope” actor has been candid on social media about the challenges of parenthood and her life as a new mom.

In April, she told People that she wants new moms to fight societal pressures to lose weight or to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies.

“The main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good,” she said.