Keke Palmer Has A Hilarious Response To Question About Darius Jackson Relationship

Keke Palmer on Monday gave a coy response to a question about her current relationship status with Darius Jackson, the father of her infant son.

When asked on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” if she was still together with Leodis’ dad, Palmer said she’d reply by channeling Beyoncé, who is notoriously private about her personal life.

“Mind y’all’s business,” the actor said with a laugh, prompting howls from hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“We will do that!” Hager responded.

Fans of the “Nope” star began questioning whether her relationship with Jackson was on the rocks after the two were publicly embroiled in internet drama over the summer.

Jackson drew wide backlash in July when he criticized Palmer for a recent outfit choice, sharing a social media video of the actor wearing a sheer Givenchy dress and black bodysuit to an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote at the time.

Palmer has since dropped subtle hints that she’s unbothered by Jackson’s disapproval of her attire. Last month, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote her appearance in a music video for Usher’s song “Boyfriend.”

“Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am,” she wrote in a tribute to the singer.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are photographed together on May 10 in Los Angeles. Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

Despite the internet hoopla over Jackson’s criticism of Palmer, they have appeared to remain on good terms.

Earlier this month, Jackson posted an Instagram video that showed the pair enjoying a night out at a Beyoncé concert during the singer’s Renaissance World Tour.

The two also filmed themselves out to eat in celebration of Palmer’s 30th birthday in late August, with Jackson calling Palmer his “partner in crime.”