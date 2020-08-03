Keke Palmer Says She 'Expected' Her GMA Show To Get Canceled This Year

Keke Palmer was able to make peace with her “Good Morning America” show segment getting canceled earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Partially because she “expected” that very outcome, the actor and singer told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen on Sunday.

“Here’s the thing, when the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our minds ― the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID,” Palmer said of her talk show, “Strahan, Sara & Keke,” which also starred Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. She joined the show as a third co-host back in 2019.

Lou Rocco via Getty Images The co-hosts on the set of "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke."

“I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show was really about an audience,” the “Hustlers” actor added. “That’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s really about fun conversations and lightheartedness.”

Not only is it “a different time now,” Palmer said, but also “the conversation has changed and I just think kind of pushed ‘SSK’ out. So, I expected it.”

The “GMA” spinoff was put on hiatus and replaced by “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” in March, which later turned into a news show for the third hour of “GMA,” Page Six reported.

Palmer previously dispelled theories that her show was canceled because of her continued activism and support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished,” the entertainer said, addressing the claims.

J. Countess via Getty Images Keke Palmer attends the Build Series discussion for "I Don't Belong To You" at Build Studio on Feb. 1, 2017, in New York City.

She added that “speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV,” and explained that her contract is with Disney/ABC News and not the show itself.

“That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves,” she said, explaining that she hates talking about technical business matters.

“But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!” Palmer added. “I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see.”

