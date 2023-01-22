Keke Palmer Hilariously Narrates NSFW ‘Sims’ Game — And Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Keke Palmer is tapping into her inner gamer girl — and Twitter is 100% here for it.

Earlier this week, the “Nope” actor went live on Instagram, putting social media in stitches as she narrated her wild adventure playing “Sims 4,” the popular simulation game that allows players to make virtual people and create faux lives.

With the help of the game’s Wicked Whims — a NSFW modification that adds realistic nudity and sexual animations to the game — and a few cheat codes, the actor entertained her fans with a play-by-play of the spectacle, including a messy in-game breakup, duking it out with shady friends and cumbersome glitches.

Advertisement

While in the adult mod, gamers also have the ability to watch porn, try out sex toys and build and manage their own strip club.

In one clip, Palmer’s avatar has an X-rated exchange as she decides if she wants to be in a polyamorous relationship with her simulated lover, or break up.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to praise Palmer for her hilarious viral antics, with some fans even begging the “Lightyear” actor to start a Twitch channel so they can enjoy more of her gaming content.

Keke Palmer beefing with characters on sims 4 is the funniest thing I’ve seen yet in 2023 pic.twitter.com/9dZ0Lzxh3o — keke palmer updates (@kekeupdate) January 18, 2023

Advertisement

No because Keke Palmer playing The Sims is heaven on earth — I could watch this all day 😭 pic.twitter.com/rwFK2gk5MI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 18, 2023

i need the sims community to band together so we can convince keke palmer to make a twitch account — désha. (@godisadesha) January 18, 2023

Running into a few stubborn glitches during her Instagram live, the mom-to-be then turned to her fellow gamers on social media to help her fix the issues.

Keke Palmer being stressed out about her Sims character glitching was killing me. “She got edges and no hair” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xbp81XujNa — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) January 18, 2023

At one point, asking the community for help with her custom content, Palmer tweeted: “I’m on a Mac and I have a bad [custom content] in my game that keeps making my Sim look crazy after she showers. I’m thinking it’s a cc and not a mod but I guess I gotta go through and find it? I’m so irritated.”

Advertisement

I’m on a Mac and I have a bad cc in my game that keeps making my Sim look crazy after she showers. I’m thinking it’s a cc and not a mod but I guess I gotta go through in find it? I’m so irritated. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) January 17, 2023

Gushing about her love for the game on Twitter, the star revealed Tuesday that she’s quite the “Sims” veteran. She tweeted: “Sims 2 was my favorite era but I do like Sims 4. I don’t have a favorite expansion pack. I am just obsessed with the custom content and custom mods haha.”

In August, the long-running gaming franchise went viral after players noticed a cringeworthy malfunction that caused some in-game characters to want to date their own family members.

Players on Reddit and other platforms began frantically sharing horrifying screenshots across social media, calling out the inappropriate incestuous desires that caused mother, brother and sister characters to lust after each other.

Why does my sim want to date his brother 😵💫



No no no no no absolutely not how do I get rid of this 😭😭 @TheSims pic.twitter.com/ah9i5cmjVg — Sil ♡ (@SiqnoftheTimes) July 27, 2022

Advertisement

Last year, Electronic Arts announced that fans now have the option of choosing customizable pronouns in “Sims 4” using the Create-a-Sim feature.