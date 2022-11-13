Booked And Never Busier, Keke Palmer Is Finally Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Keke Palmer at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Live from New York, it’s your girl Keke Palmer on “Saturday Night Live.”

Yes, someone over at 30 Rock finally saw your tweets because after years of fans begging the late-night sketch series to book the multi-hyphenate entertainer as host, she’s making her official debut.

The busy star, who recently fronted Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller “Nope” and Disney’s “Lightyear,” will serve as host alongside musical guest SZA for the Dec. 3 episode.

“Y’all got y’alls wish,” she wrote after NBC made the announcement. “Guess [who’s] hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you.”

Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you ❤️😆 pic.twitter.com/9Z0JlHp2ic — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 13, 2022

The news was announced at the end of Saturday’s episode ― the first to arrive after the midterm elections ― hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

“SNL” will take the rest of November off for a mini hiatus and then return with Palmer as host in December.

Palmer, who rose to fame as a child star, appearing in “Akeelah and the Bee” at just 11 years old before leading the Nickelodeon series “True Jackson, VP,” has more recently been known for her relentless work ethic.

When she’s not starring on Broadway, dropping singles, co-hosting the third hour of the “Good Morning America,” interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, covering the Met Gala carpet or launching her own network, she’s developed quite the career on screen with roles in “Scream Queens” and “Hustlers” that isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Palmer is also much beloved on social media for her highly meme-able interview bites and spot-on impressions (see her flex some of those talents here), prompting many throughout the years to push for an “SNL” hosting gig.

She’ll next appear in the upcoming Aziz Ansari directed film “Being Mortal,” in addition to lending her vocal talents to new seasons of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and Netflix’s “Human Resources.”

So, naturally, when Palmer was confirmed as host, her fans celebrated online.

Omg!!!! @KekePalmer is finally hosting SNL on December 3!!! Congrats! I’ve been wanting this for years #SNL pic.twitter.com/n9qGbXF9aD — Toph 💥 (@Woodlumboy) November 13, 2022

#SNL should have let Keke Palmer be the host AND the musical guest too. Bottoms Up is an eternal gay anthem. pic.twitter.com/lKFH6FRdmP — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 13, 2022

🚨 Keke Palmer to host #SNL! 🚨 WE WON!!! pic.twitter.com/Q24G171L1K — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 13, 2022

Keke hosting and Sza performing… SNL got me again pic.twitter.com/o49R2LY9EB — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 13, 2022

Keke keeps winning. #SNL https://t.co/DXwNELIVrX — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) November 13, 2022

SZA, who performed on the show back in 2017, also shared her enthusiasm about teaming up with Palmer.

