Keke Palmer Stuns Jimmy Fallon With 'Phenomenal' Shakira, Cher Impressions

Keke Palmer is one incredible impressionist.

The “Hustlers” star busted out her best impersonations of actor Angela Bassett and pop stars Shakira and Cher on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Host Jimmy Fallon was stunned by Palmer’s versions of Shakira’s 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever” and Cher’s 1998 smash “Believe.”

“Are you kidding me? You are phenomenal,” Fallon gushed. “This is like, Keke Palmer show.”

Watch the video here:

Check out Shakira’s original version of “Whenever, Wherever” here:

