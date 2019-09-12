Keke Palmer And Jennifer Lopez Perform Impromptu Duet Of This Popular Selena Song

Keke Palmer recently accomplished what she said was a dream of hers: singing a song by the late iconic singer, Selena, in front of Jennifer Lopez.

During a segment of ABC’s “Strahan, Sara and Keke” on Thursday, Palmer, the show’s co-host, sang “Amor Prohibido,” the title song of Selena’s album released in 1994. Selena was murdered by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, the following year.

Lopez, who famously portrayed the Tejano music legend in the 1997 biopic “Selena,” joined the daytime talk show to promote her upcoming movie “Hustlers,” in which she stars alongside Palmer.

Co-host Sara Haines encouraged the duet by telling Palmer, “You had a dream that you talked about, singing in front of Jennifer ... ” she said, before later adding, “Let’s have our full circle moment.”

With a microphone ready on set, Palmer began singing “Amor Prohibido” before Lopez joined in.

“Maaaaaaaan I got to sing Amor Prohido for my girl @jlo and she joined in with me!” Palmer later tweeted. She added, “That movie was so special and still is. Long live Selena and all the hearts she touched.”

Maaaaaaaan I got to sing Amor Prohido for my girl @jlo and she joined in with me! 😩😭❤️ a gag in a half honey! That movie was so special and still is. Long live Selena and all the hearts she touched. Watch full interview today on @strahansarakeke at 1pm EST - 12pm CST/PST. pic.twitter.com/S6rpHETF4s — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 12, 2019

Palmer has previously shared her love for Selena’s music.

In 2016, the actor revealed that “Amor Prohibido,” which translates to “Forbidden Love” in English, is her go-to karaoke song during an interview at San Diego’s Comic-Con, according to Billboard.