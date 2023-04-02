Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Manifested' Son Leodis After An April Fools Pregnancy Prank Last Year

Keke Palmer is cracking jokes about how she “manifested” her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, thanks to an April Fools Day hoax last year.

“And to think! Just last April Fools I ‘joked’ about being preggers … we manifested you little buddy!” the “Nope” star wrote on Instagram in a cozy clip of her son resting against her chest.

Advertisement

“I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. He already tired of me,” she jokingly added with a dose of laughing and heart-eye emojis.

Last April, Palmer shocked the internet when she posted a selfie on social media of herself seemingly pregnant with a protruding stomach.

“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” the 29-year-old wrote on the since-deleted post at the time.

Advertisement

Palmer later clarified that her photo was simply a prank: “I don’t lie.. But I do tell JOKES! Haha Happy April Fool’s Day y’all, I know most of y’all wouldn’t believe me.”

Declaring that she “will be a mom one day”, she added on the post, “Me and the baby both gon’ be silly as hell together hahaha.”

Palmer’s “manifestation” skills proved to be pretty precise as the former Nickelodeon star discovered she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, just months later.

During her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in December, the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” host ignited headlines yet again after memorably announcing her pregnancy by baring her belly mid-monologue.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight ― I AM!” she said at the time, beaming with excitement as she opened her jacket, revealing her stomach.

Advertisement

In February, the star shared on Instagram a touching slideshow featuring photos from her and her boyfriend’s first 48 hours with their newborn.

“Hey Son!!!! Only 48 hrs of being parents!” the new mom captioned her post. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

In other news, Palmer recently dropped a trailer for her upcoming documentary “Big Boss,” which also marks her directorial debut.

Sharing the news on social media, she described the project as “a musical narrative that chronicles my experience in the music industry.”

“I can’t wait for you guys to watch the film and hear the album. Coming this month,” she wrote on Instagram March 7, gushing over the project and its accompanying album.