People Are Convinced Keke Palmer Should Host 'Everything' After Her Met Gala Debut

Keke Palmer’s hosting duties for this year’s Met Gala red carpet concluded Monday night, leaving Twitter users asking the actor to host more events ― or perhaps every event.

The actor co-hosted Vogue’s livestream of the star-studded event with actor and comedian Ilana Glazer. They helped keep the red carpet coverage lively as they conducted interviews and offered commentary for the duration of the event, which lasted for over three hours.

Palmer notably had many funny off-the-cuff moments during her talks with other stars on the red carpet. It was her first time at the event.

The actor, who is set to star in Jordan Peele’s next thriller, “Nope,” tweeted a video clip of a fun exchange she had with Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

In the clip, Palmer asks Gorman about her handbag: “Oh, wait a minute ― now, tell me about this clutch. ‘Give us your tired’ ― now what does this mean, Miss Mamas?”

The “Hustlers” actor commented on the clip after it made its rounds on Twitter.

“Why am I like this at werk,” she joked.

Why am I like this at werk 😭 https://t.co/cGkQr3tRvg — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 14, 2021

In another clip, Palmer has an animated talk with Tracee Ellis Ross, discussing the importance of Black women feeling free to express themselves in fashion. They also share a laugh about Ross’ very large Balenciaga clutch.

KeKe Palmer interview with Tracee Ellis Ross was everything I didn’t know knew I needed!

Ha! #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/zLpOY3pSre — RZA. (@ROZtheCreator) September 13, 2021

While speaking with Kacey Musgraves and Olivia Rodrigo, Palmer quipped that the two artists were giving “two different serves.”

And after a lively talk with singer/songwriter Frank Ocean, which included a discussion of their zodiac signs and their admiration for each other, Palmer said to the camera: “Who don’t love Frank Ocean? He always says something that makes your mind just go like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah... I still don’t know but yeah.’”

Palmer told WWD ahead of the Met Gala that she was “very excited” to host the event and that she planned to have a good time.

“You know me, I’m always going to be a little funny,” she said.

Twitter users certainly had a good time watching Palmer. Many are calling for Palmer, who was a co-host on ABC’s former “Good Morning America” show “Strahan, Sara & Keke,” to continue putting her talents to use.

“Can we all unanimously agree that she can, should, and will host absolutely everything?” one Twitter user wrote.

Others chimed in:

keke palmer is such a natural host; she's so confident & is making this very fun to watch i love her #MetGala — rach 🍒 leary (@rach_leary) September 13, 2021

keke Palmer! charisma uniqueness nerve And talent — hari nef (@harinef) September 14, 2021

Keke Palmer impressed the hell out of me tonight!



She kept that incredibly infectious energy up for 4 hours, was able to effortlessly talk with every #MetGala attendee, made all her prep sound natural, also riffed & kept everything really fresh feeling!



GIVE KEKE A TALK SHOW! pic.twitter.com/qud54Ov26i — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2021

Keke Palmer is a one in a lifetime entertainer. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 14, 2021

Vogue getting Keke Palmer to host the Met Gala live stream was a good choice!!!! — Cocolo Chanel (@evilrashida) September 13, 2021

Give @KekePalmer a late night show. — Darius Jackson (@DariusDaulton) September 14, 2021