We can鈥檛 always count on social media鈥檚 response to a celebrity happening, but this time, it was *chef鈥檚 kiss.*

Last week, Keke Palmer鈥檚 boyfriend Darius Jackson tweeted a sexist comment about a stunning outfit she wore to a recent concert, where Usher serenaded her during his performance. We don鈥檛 need to revisit the contents of the first tweet and then the ignorant doubling down, but it鈥檚 all here if you鈥檙e curious.

And the internet came for him immediately.

Jackson could have simply been cool about what appeared to be a playful moment between two legends and then expressed his discomfort with it at a later (much more private) time. Instead, he learned that airing out what turned out to be some mom-shaming thoughts is a great way to get dragged across several social media platforms.

Palmer鈥檚 fans made it abundantly clear that in 2023, we鈥檙e not here for this behavior 鈥 especially from a romantic partner. The backlash was enough to make anyone deactivate their account, which Jackson apparently did. Look, you are not going to come for anyone in the Sisterhood in public 鈥 let alone the self-made actress, singer, TV personality and mother, Keke freakin鈥 Palmer 鈥 and not hear how you got us F鈥檇 up.

We鈥檙e angry about what Jackson said, but whatever happens in their relationship is their business. His comments, however, reflect two widespread injustices that we have to address: The policing of Black women鈥檚 bodies and mom-shaming.

His 鈥測ou are a mother鈥 comment is rooted in outdated gender norms that control how we think about Black women and our bodies. If we are not held to an unachievable standard of respectability, we are mammy-fied, deemed undesirable and reduced to identities shaped by bearing and raising children. These arguments hold no weight in modern relationships and seriously need to be thrown out. It鈥檚 time for society to catch up and realize our bodies and identities cannot and will not be policed.

And the mom-shaming (a term typically used to highlight harsh judgment of birthing people for their parenting choices) here is reflected in the belief that once you birth a child, you have to cover your entire body and behave as a chaste zombie in public. Since becoming a mother, I鈥檝e actively decided to continue to be the person I鈥檝e been and lean into who I am becoming.

But it鈥檚 not easy to retain your sense of self. I sometimes teeter between worrying I am too matronly or too provocative. But I鈥檝e realized these worries are from external patriarchal pressures to conform and relinquish my authentic self. Over time, I鈥檝e learned I have the right to reject these pressures and embrace myself for all I am.

I also have the right to choose how I use, present and experience my body. Dressing in ways some may call immodest is one way I tap into pleasure. That right doesn鈥檛 disappear because I am a mother. This might upset some people, but that鈥檚 not my problem or Palmer鈥檚. As a hard-working woman, she deserved all of the pleasure that came from that moment. As journalist Ernest Owens wisely tweeted, 鈥Men never have their fatherhood weaponized when having fun compared to mothers.鈥