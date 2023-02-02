Keke Palmer Didn’t Realize She Was Pregnant Until This ‘Funny’ Moment With Her Boyfriend

Keke Palmer found out about her pregnancy in the most unpredictable way.

During a recent episode on her podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” the actor, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, recalled the wild moment she discovered she was a mommy-to-be thanks to her beau.

In December, the 29-year-old first announced her pregnancy by baring her belly in the middle of her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut. Palmer said at the time that her pregnancy has been “the biggest blessing.”

Advertisement

“It’s so funny because how I found out was actually Darius,” Palmer said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, which featured Jackson as a guest. “Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn’t even happen yet. Maybe this is the time.”

The former Nickelodeon star added, “So I took the test, and it came back negative ... I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.”

According to Palmer, what happened next was something she wasn’t expecting at all.

After deciding to go out to dinner with a friend, she got a text from Jackson…with a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

“We’re at like, this semi-casual business dinner, but we’re having some little sake and enjoying ourselves, and all of a sudden, I get a text from Darius, and he says, ‘When did you take this?’ And it’s a picture of the pregnancy test and it’s positive,” she shared.

Advertisement

Palmer said that that is when it dawned on her that she didn’t let enough time pass before viewing the test result. “I didn’t wait long enough!” she exclaimed.

“And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home,’” she continued.

Quipping that she took 10 pregnancy tests back-to-back as soon as she came home to be 100% certain, the star said they all came back positive.

Elsewhere in the interview, Palmer dropped some hints about the name she and Jackson have decided for their son.

Advertisement

“We’re not saying the name, but the name for us ― it gives American. It gives Black American storyline,” she teased.

“We want it to just be like — we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural [name],” she explained.

Last month, the love birds ventured away together on a tropical babymoon vacation.

The “Nope” star, who shared photos on Instagram of the romantic trip, admitted she was “really proud of myself for resting this trip,” declaring the “trip’s theme is rest.”

Last week, while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Palmer gushed to Fallon how excited she was to have been able to reveal her pregnancy on “SNL.”

“I always thought to myself, you know, ‘I would love the opportunity, obviously, to host ‘SNL.’ I just did not know it would be the same time that I was pregnant,” she said. “And so I was like, ‘I guess I gotta say it.’”