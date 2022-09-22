Keke Palmer Shows Off Her ‘Personal Style’ In New Ugg Campaign

From body-hugging leather to corduroy double-breasted blazers, Keke Palmer is not afraid to experiment with her style.

As a part of Uggs latest #UGGSEASON campaign, the “Nope” actor is taking over the shoe company’s latest social media initiative, which appropriately launched on the first day of the fall season on Thursday.

In a video posted by the Southern California brand, the 29-year-old tells fans the many different occasions one can sport a pair of Uggs.

“It’s Ugg season, honey,” Palmer says at the start of the video, appearing in an orange hoodie, sheer ruffled skirt and UGG Ultra Mini Platform boots, which she also recently rocked at New York Fashion Week.

The television personality captioned the post: “All heard it here first!! It’s #UGGSEASON HONEY. I already know I’ll be absolutely LIVING in @ugg all day long from here on out!,” alongside a honey pot and fire emoji.

Speaking of collaborating with the brand, the Primetime Emmy winner recently revealed to People she owns over 50 pairs and why she thinks they are the “perfect” shoes.

“Oh man, Ugg reflects my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal,” Palmer said.