Keke Palmer Praises Single Parents In Heartfelt Video Days After Giving Birth

Keke Palmer is getting honest about the challenges of parenthood.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m gettin’ COOKED!” the actor captioned a video posted to Instagram on Friday.

In her new video, the “Nope” star expressed awe at anyone who is able to raise a child alone.

“I just came on here to say, if you are a single parent, pull out your cape” she said.

Keke Palmer in January, about a month before welcoming her baby boy to the world. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She clarified that she knows there are “a million and one reasons” someone might be a single parent.

“But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village,” she continued. “Sometimes that’s a privilege. And I just want anybody out there that is a single parent that’s been doing this ... it brings tears to my eyes ― I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”

The actor publicly announced her pregnancy in December while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight ― I AM!” she said, opening her coat to reveal her belly.

On Monday, Palmer shared a series of sweet family photos and videos featuring the newborn.