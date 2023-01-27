What's Hot

Entertainment

Pregnant Keke Palmer Seemingly Reveals Sex Of Her Baby On 'Tonight Show'

The actor and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first child together.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Pregnant Keke Palmer appeared to share some exciting news about her baby.

The “Nope” actor casually referred to having a boy during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

Palmer was discussing zodiac signs with host Fallon when she noted that her baby will either be a Pisces or Aries, and that Pisces are “emotional creatures.”

“So I just want to make sure that I’m not too blunt for my baby boy,” she said, later adding, “Because sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ you know?”

Palmer surprised fans when she first publicly announced her pregnancy in the middle of her “Saturday Night Live” monologue last month.

The actor, who is welcoming her first child with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, said at the time that her pregnancy has been “the biggest blessing.”

Palmer also told Fallon she was “so excited” to reveal her pregnancy on “SNL.”

“I always thought to myself, you know, ‘I would love the opportunity, obviously, to host ‘SNL.’ I just did not know it would be the same time that I was pregnant,” she said. “And so I was like, ‘I guess I gotta say it.’”

Earlier this month, Palmer shared photos on Instagram from a babymoon she took with Jackson.

She said in the caption of the post that she was focusing on resting for the next chapter of her life.

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

