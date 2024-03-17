Entertainmentkeke palmer naacp image awardssammy davis jr

Keke Palmer Shuts Down NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet With Classic Tuxedo Look

Palmer showed love to an iconic entertainer with a fresh black-tie look.
Ben Blanchet
Keke Palmer gave a shoutout to Sammy Davis Jr. as she rocked a classic tuxedo look on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The Emmy-winning actor, who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the award show, donned a black tie, a red rose, a sharp white blazer and a cane in an ode to the Rat Pack icon.

“It’s a little ode to entertainers, the vaudevillians, the Sammy Davis Jr.‘s, Julie Andrews, a little ‘Victor/Victoria,’” Palmer told Terrence J ahead of the ceremony.

Keke Palmer attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards.
Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Palmer, who has five NAACP Image Awards under her belt, said entertaining is her life and she’s happy to “still love” her career.

Aside from Entertainer of the Year, Palmer saw her film “Big Boss,” her work on “The Proud Family” reboot and her podcast — “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” — all receive nominations at this year’s award show.

