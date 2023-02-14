Reporter Reveals What Jason Kelce Said To His Brother After Super Bowl Defeat

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with his brother Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35. Cooper Neill via Getty Images

There’s not much you can say when you’re both crushed and happy for someone at the same time.

“Fuck you, congratulations,” just about sums it up ― and that’s exactly how Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, greeted his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, after his team’s loss to the Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl, according to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane.

The Kelce brothers’ rivalry was a top story at Sunday’s contest; it was the first time siblings have faced off as players in the Super Bowl. After the game, the brothers were seen sharing a warm moment on the field as confetti rained down around them. Though the dialogue was mostly inaudible, as they parted ways, Jason Kelce could be heard saying, “I love you, too.”

In another exchange that tugged at viewers’ heartstrings, Jason Kelce was seen sharing an emotional embrace with his mom, Donna Kelce.

Jason is considering retirement from the NFL following a 12-season career, though he’d said the outcome of Sunday’s match wouldn’t determine his decision. He and his wife, Kylie, are expecting their third daughter shortly ― so soon, in fact, that she brought her obstetrician to the game in Arizona just to be safe.