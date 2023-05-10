What's Hot

Entertainmentkellie picklerKyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause Of Death Confirmed

The Nashville musician co-wrote hit songs for Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson, among other artists.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Kyle Jacobs was found dead on Feb. 17 at age 49.
Mireya Acierto via Getty Images

Kyle Jacobs’ cause of death has been confirmed nearly three months after his passing.

An autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country found that the musician had died by suicide. His wife, fellow singer-songwriter Kellie Pickler, and her assistant discovered Jacobs’ body at the couple’s Nashville home.

The report noted that Jacobs, 49, died of a “self-inflicted shotgun wound” and that no drugs were in his system at the time of his death. However, the report said he had “a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

A Minnesota native, Jacobs was the co-writer of Garth Brooks’ record-breaking smash “More Than a Memory,” which in 2007 was the first song to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The Grammy nominee also co-wrote “8th World Wonder,” which became a hit for “American Idol” finalist Kimberley Locke in 2004.

Some of Jacobs’ other collaborators included Kelly Clarkson and Tim McGraw. His final Instagram post, shared just two days before his death, acknowledged the success of country artist Lee Brice’s most recent album, “Hey World,” featuring several songs Jacobs had co-written.

Jacobs (left) and Kellie Pickler in 2017.
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images

Pickler rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on the Season 5 of “American Idol,” where she finished in fifth place. Since then, she’s released four studio albums, and in 2013, she and dance partner Derek Hough won the 16th season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

She and Jacobs began dating in 2008 and were married in an intimate Caribbean ceremony about three years later. In 2015, the couple appeared together on “I Love Kellie Pickler,” a CMT reality series.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

