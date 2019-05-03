Kelly Clarkson showed she is one tough entertainer.

Using the hashtag #TheShowMustGoOn, the singer wrote on Twitter that she had her appendix removed on Thursday, just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

“Not gonna lie ... I may nor may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” she wrote.

Clarkson flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles “directly after the event” for the early morning operation. She said she “nailed the surgery” and is “feeling awesome now!”

Clarkson endured painful appendicitis all week, “Entertainment Tonight” reported. She summoned hours of positive energy to host the Billboards, in which she MC’d, sang a medley and performed her new song “Broken & Beautiful.”