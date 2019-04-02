Kelly Clarkson's Husband Surprises Her Onstage With Emotional Cameo

Kelly Clarkson closed out her Meaning Of Life tour with a bang, thanks, in part, to a sweet surprise from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

At the Saturday show in Greenville, South Carolina, Blackstock sneaked onstage during Clarkson’s performance of “Piece by Piece,” an emotional song that juxtaposes the strained relationship she has with her father with the loving, supportive bond she shares with Blackstock. Mid-song, Clarkson turned around to find her husband standing behind her holding a guitar.

In a fan video of the heartwarming moment, you can see the “The Voice” judge laughing through tears as she makes her way through the rest of the song. At the end, the couple goes in for a kiss and a hug as the audience cheers.

“My husband totally surprised me, like faux-playing the guitar on ‘Piece By Piece,’ and I lost my mind in the tent back there,” Clarkson said Saturday on her Facebook Live web series, “A Minute & A Glass Of Wine.” “It’s totally fine. Get your crap together. Anyway, it was really sweet.”

Clarkson and Blackstock, who have been married since 2013, are parents to daughter River Rose and son Remington (Clarkson is also stepmom to Blackstock’s two kids from his previous marriage). While the couple appear very much in love, they also seem to maintain a healthy amount of independence.

“Brandon is not my other half. He’s a whole and I’m a whole,” the singer told Redbook in 2015. “I’ve never believed in someone taking care of me, and that’s probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability.”

During an appearance on “The View” in 2016, Clarkson stressed the importance of prioritizing the intimate side of her relationship with Blackstock, especially after having kids.