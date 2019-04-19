Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Shuts Down ‘Secret Feud’ Rumors With Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson clearly knows who she’s feuding with — and it’s not Carrie Underwood.

The “Stronger” singer recently received a photo of a Star magazine cover that stated that she and her fellow “American Idol” alum were caught up in a “secret feud.” The cover also suggested there was “bad blood” between the two, that they were trashing each other to friends and that “Carrie doesn’t know who she’s messing with” — without any context as to who said it.

So, Clarkson, 36, decided to completely debunk the rumor in true Clarkson fashion — by injecting a little humor into the whole situation and flipping the script on the tabloid.

“Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!” Clarkson tweeted alongside a photo of the cover. “I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin.”

Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’💁🏼‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 19, 2019

For the most part, Clarkson and Underwood, 36, have seemed pretty supportive of one another publicly, despite having similar careers (which may be the reason behind the appeal of printing an article that claims there’s a feud between them).

In September of 2018, Clarkson praised Underwood for being so candid about her experiences with miscarriages.

Clarkson said she emailed Underwood to thank her for her bravery.

“I was emailing her, because I was like, ‘It’s so important that you talk about it,’” Clarkson said of Underwood at the time, tears welling in her eyes. “I know you don’t have to, because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women who feel inferior, or feel like something’s wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and [know] that people go through it.”

In April 2018, when a website called The Tylt asked its followers to vote for the “most iconic” Idol winner — Kelly or Carrie — both women shot down the entire thing.

Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘



But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other...

Just my thoughts...anyway...

Love ya’! Hope you’re well! https://t.co/aOaqjlfDry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2018

Clarkson tweeted: “I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed.”