Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Legally Changed Her Name To Kelly Brianne — Sort Of

You will not have to tune into “The Kelly Brianne Show” any time soon.

Court documents filed by the 39-year-old singer obtained by Us Weekly in February showed that Clarkson wished to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne in the wake of the singer’s turbulent divorce from Brandon Blackstock, whom she split from in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Brianne is Clarkson’s middle name.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” Clarkson said at the red carpet for the “American Song Contest” premiere, which she co-hosts with Snoop Dogg. “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

Clarkson — whose daytime talk show and Wayfair lines both boast the name Kelly Clarkson — also joked: “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

Clarkson legally changed her name to Kelly Blackstock during her marriage. It is unclear why she didn’t change it back to Kelly Clarkson, but the Grammy winner has long been open about her difficult relationship with her father, Stephen Clarkson, who was absent for most of her childhood. Clarkson also stated in her court documents that her “new name more fully reflects who I am.”

