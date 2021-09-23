Kelly Clarkson Drops The Ultimate Christmas Breakup Anthem -- In September

Experts are urging people to get their holiday shopping done early this year to avoid COVID-related supply chain shortages and shipping delays. Kelly Clarkson seems to be taking that message seriously.

This week, the singer and TV personality dropped her new seasonal single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” The tune is the first release from Clarkson’s upcoming album, “When Christmas Comes Around…”

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is a very different kind of holiday breakup song. It’s not sad, but rather celebratory as she sings:

I’ll be hanging every light I find in this house

Playin’ Christmas music so loud

This year Christmas won’t be quite so blue

And I’m gonna shout too much and dance in the snow

Drink just enough to let us go

Christmas isn’t canceled, just you

If the lyrics seem a little personal, they just might be: Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage.

She said in a press release cited by Billboard that the title was picked “to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around.’”

Clarkson said:

“Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us. Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album.”

“When Christmas Comes Around…” will be released on Oct. 15.

Clarkson is already on the perennial playlist with her 2013 holiday smash, “Underneath The Tree,” which hit a different emotional place than her newest release: