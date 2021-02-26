Kelly Clarkson Says She Has 'Written Like 60 Songs' Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently shared how songwriting has helped her heal during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.

The singer has spoken publicly about the difficulties of going through a divorce on a number of occasions since news of their split broke last June.

Clarkson recently told Entertainment Tonight that the divorce process has inspired her to write about 60 songs, according to an interview published on Thursday.

“I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out,” she said.

“I think that’s a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it’s such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not.”

The “Voice” coach also told ET that she was working on a “really honest” record.

“I don’t know how anybody, I’ll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this,” she said.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Clarkson shares daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4, with Blackstock, who’s also father to teenagers Savannah and Seth from a previous marriage.

During a candid interview with Willie Geist on “Sunday Today” in September, Clarkson said her life had been a “little bit of a dumpster” and that she had been turning to friends who have also been through a divorce for advice.

In December, Clarkson said during a segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that the “hardest part” of divorce was worrying about her kids.

“I always think as women, especially, we’re trained ― Alicia (Keys) and I were talking about earlier ― to take it all on and you deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”

Outside of her own songwriting, Clarkson has turned to music from her fellow “Voice” coach John Legend to help cope with her divorce, she said elsewhere in her interview with ET. Legend released the album “Bigger Love” last year in June.

“It’s all about that kind of love that you find, that kind of connection you find, and it was so helpful for me,” she said. “Just separately — as a fan, not friend — just to be in a place where you’re hopeless and then to have a record like that.”