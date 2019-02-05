Kelly Clarkson Wants Ellen DeGeneres' Listening Skills For Her New Talk Show

As Kelly Clarkson prepares to launch her own talk show later this year, she’s looking sagely to Ellen DeGeneres for inspiration.

The Grammy-winning songstress dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, where she chatted about the challenges of launching her forthcoming daytime gig, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“We did the pilot, and I was oddly comfortable,” Clarkson said. “I kinda figured out, if I led with music, then it made me more comfortable. So each show, we lead with music.”

As far as the interview segments are concerned, however, Clarkson admitted she needed a little practice when it came to listening to her guests.

“I do need to learn, and I have literally been watching ... all of your episodes and Oprah [Winfrey’s] and everyone’s, because I’m like, ‘How do I listen?’ I was not good at listening,” she said. “I just don’t shut up.”

“I think I’m going to be really good at all the other things ― just not that one,” she continued. “But I like a challenge.”

Clarkson and DeGeneres will soon have the world of animation in common, too. DeGeneres has voiced the merrily forgetful regal blue tang, Dory, in 2003’s “Finding Nemo” and its 2016 sequel, “Finding Dory,” while Clarkson has lent her vocal talents to “UglyDolls,” out May 3.

As revealed in the film’s trailer, Clarkson portrays Moxy, a plush pink but misshapen doll who dreams of finding the perfect child. She’s also recorded music for the film’s soundtrack.

“I bawled when I saw what the story was about, before I did it,” she said. “It’s got heart. It’s got great music and a great cast.”