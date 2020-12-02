Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About The Hardest Part Of 'Horrible' Divorce

Doyle agreed the dealing with the kids is always the hardest part, explaining she had to break free from certain myths and stereotypes about broken families and the role of a mother in order to move on from her “broken” first marriage.

“We’ve all been trained to believe a good mother is a liar,” the “Untamed” author said. “I didn’t leave a bad marriage in spite of being a mother ― I left because I’m a good mother. And because a good mother is a model, not a martyr.”

Clarkson said that particular sentiment from Doyle really resonated with her when she came across it.

“It was that thing I needed to see to make a step in my life,” the singer said. “And not just for me, but also for my current husband.”

“This isn’t happiness. I feel both of us deserve better. Neither one of us would want this for our children,” Clarkson recalled. “And it was like ― reading that line so hit home for me. And not selfishly, but for the family.”

“It’s like, well, I don’t want this for anyone in this scenario right now,” the talk show host added, praising Doyle for the “powerful piece of knowledge” she offered.