Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Troll Who Accused Her Of Prioritizing Career Over Family

Kelly Clarkson didn’t hold back after a social media troll speculated on the reasons behind her impending divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

Earlier this week, Clarkson appeared as a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent,” filling in at the last minute for Simon Cowell, who was hospitalized for injuries sustained in an electric bicycle accident.

Responding to news of Clarkson’s surprise appearance, the Twitter user suggested that the star is no longer the “good old country girl we fell in love with.”

“No wonder her marriage didn’t work,” the since-deleted tweet read. “Surprise she has time for her kids.”

Clarkson, a three-time Grammy winner, retweeted the criticism with strong words of her own.

“This can’t be who you are deep down,” she wrote. “I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do.... this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please ❤️ https://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. The couple share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, together.

The singer-songwriter has yet to speak about her marital status publicly. Nonetheless, she set tongues wagging days after news of her separation broke by performing Aretha Franklin’s 1967 rebound anthem, “Chain of Fools,” on her daytime talk show.

