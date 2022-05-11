Kelly Clarkson 'Almost Broke Down' When Given A Mother’s Day Miracle

Kelly Clarkson attends NBC's "American Song Contest" grand final Monday. JC Olivera via Getty Images

Move aside macaroni necklaces, chore coupons and scented candles, because singer Kelly Clarkson received the most coveted Mother’s Day gift this year.

The single and extremely busy mom revealed to “Extra” on Tuesday that she “almost broke down” on Sunday when her nanny presented her with a very special present.

Advertisement

“I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time, and you can just do whatever you want,’ ” Clarkson said.

Clarkson shares two children — daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 6 — with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The pair finalized their divorce in March after splitting in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host, Grammy-winning singer and Wayfair queen emphasized that part of what made her Mother’s Day gift so moving was that, as a working parent, she doesn’t get much time to herself.

“I’m a single mom, right?” she told “Extra.” “So I’m either at work or with kids.”

Advertisement