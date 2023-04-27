What's Hot

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She's Obsessed With A Surprising Skill Rachel McAdams Has

“I’m teaching a master class,” McAdams joked before hilariously crediting another actor for introducing her to the technique.
Elyse Wanshel

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kelly Clarkson (left) and Rachel McAdams
Cooper Neill via Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Rachel McAdams has a certain skill that Kelly Clarkson thinks is pretty fetch.

The talk show host confided to the “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” star on her show Wednesday that she’s “always been amazed by how well Rachel cries and talks at the same time in movies.”

“Because you know what it is?” Clarkson told McAdams. “I’m angry about it. I don’t understand how you do that! Like, you have this thing where you cry and still look beautiful, and it’s gross.”

“Like your ugly cry is unbelievably cute and sexy,” she added before blatantly asking the “Mean Girls” star, “How do you do that?”

To prove to McAdams that Clarkson has been eager to learn her secret for years, Clarkson also played a few clips from her show in which she laments that she “doesn’t look like Rachel McAdams from ‘The Notebook’” whenever she cries.

In response, McAdams said, “I’ve practiced in front of a mirror for a very long time.”

“OK!” Clarkson said, sounding relieved to learn that McAdams had to perfect her craft.

“No,” McAdams said, inferring that she was being sarcastic, then jokingly added, “I’m teaching a master class in pretty crying.”

McAdams told Clarkson that she wasn’t even aware she looks like the opposite of Kim Kardashian when she cries and that she doesn’t “feel like it’s pretty.”

But McAdams also offered a theory as to why she’s able to pull it off by crediting another actor who does indeed give good cry face.

“If you grew up watching Demi Moore in ‘Ghost,’ you know, that [one] tear where nothing else is moving [in her face], that’s like an actress’s … mecca.”

McAdams’ natural ability to cry and still look good is evidenced by her audition tape for “The Notebook,” which has been an internet fixture for years thanks to the popularity of that film.

But it may make Clarkson feel a bit better that McAdams once cringed while watching the audition tape on “Today” a decade after the movie was released.

