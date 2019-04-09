Kelly Clarkson Was Mistaken For A Seat-Filler And Handled It Like A Pro

Some celebrities would cringe during a moment like this, but not Kelly Clarkson.

The Grammy-winning singer and first “American Idol” winner attended the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, where an unnamed man mistook her as a seat-filler occupying an empty seat. But instead of being offended by the innocent slight, the 36-year-old “Stronger” singer admitted on Twitter that she found the whole situation pretty funny.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight,” Clarkson wrote alongside laughing emojis and the hashtag #CantWinEmAll. “literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

She then polished off the tweet with a very awkward GIF of Nathan Fillion looking like he’s struggling to find the right words.

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight 🤣😂 #CantWinEmAll 💁🏼‍♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

Clarkson’s fans loved how she laughed the whole thing off.

