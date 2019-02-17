Kelly Clarkson's 'Shallow' Cover Will Give You Chills

Kelly Clarkson surprised fans on Friday with a show-stopping rendition of “Shallow,” the song from the hit film, “A Star Is Born.”

Before launching into her cover, Clarkson took a moment to share her respect and admiration for Lady Gaga, who was nominated for several awards for writing the song and for her performance co-starring in the film alongside Bradley Cooper.

“I know there’s a lot of competition always with artists in the industry, but there’s a lot of us that just dig each other,” Clarkson told concertgoers in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “And we really get inspired by each other and what they’re doing. And this chick is amazing. We’re really different, but at the same time, we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing.”

Clarkson went on to say that Gaga sent her a handwritten thank you note after the two did a show together several years ago.

“It’s cool to know that someone that talented is also really nice,” Clarkson added. “This song, I just love it.”

Clarkson said she would perform the hit, which is a duet between Gaga and Cooper, solo.

“I hope I don’t suck,” she said. “And if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it.”

It’s safe to say Clarkson crushed the performance, and if Gaga hasn’t seen it yet, she likely will. The video of the cover, posted on YouTube by one of Gaga’s fan sites, has already racked up nearly 1 million views.