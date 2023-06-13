Kelly Clarkson Surprises Coffee Shop Customers With Stunning Choir-Backed Serenade

Kelly Clarkson recently gave a flash mob performance at a coffee shop in Los Angeles — and she hit a latte notes.

The singer posted videos of the serenade Friday on Instagram that showed her belting out songs from her upcoming album with the help of Los Angeles-based choir Tonality.

One video showed Clarkson inside a Blue Bottle Coffee shop singing a track titled “Me,” from her album “Chemistry,” which is due out on June 23. Clarkson can be seen in the video singing in front of the counter while members of Tonality performed from a balcony in the shop. At the end of the clip, Clarkson switched gears and playfully ordered a vanilla latte with a laugh.

Another video showed Clarkson and Tonality singing her new song “Favorite Kind of High” at a shopping center while people dined outside.

“This was so fun, y’all!” Clarkson captioned the post.

Kelly Clarkson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Speaking about her new album, Clarkson told Billboard earlier this month that one of the record’s tracks features an unexpected collaboration with actor Steve Martin.

Clarkson name-drops Martin in a song titled “I Hate Love.” She told the publication that while she was writing the song she was also enjoying the “Only Murders in the Building” actor’s livestream videos of him playing the banjo in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The daytime talk show host reached out to Martin and said that he agreed to the collaboration “within hours” of the request.