Kelly Clarkson Surprises Las Vegas Street Singer With Impromptu Performance

Kelly Clarkson just gave one Las Vegas street singer the performance of a lifetime.

The pop star serenaded the stranger after watching her belt out some Tina Turner right on the Sin City Strip.

Clarkson shared a video of the impromptu performance in a Saturday Instagram post ahead of her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The three-time Grammy winner said the street performer didn’t even recognize her until after she handed off the microphone.

“I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said.

“And then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was. And then it hit her, and it made my day!” she went on, adding, “She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!”

In the video, the local singer looks like she’s totally feeling Clarkson’s rendition of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” as she claps and dances along.

When the “American Idol” alum’s voice begins to soar, her identity appears to dawn on her new friend, who reacts by screaming and hugging Clarkson while onlookers cheer.

Clarkson praised the woman, telling her, “I was like, ‘You sound so good!’”

“Are you fucking kidding me?” she yells back, causing the pop star to throw back her head and laugh.

Later at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Clarkson offered more details about the chance encounter.

“I was like, ‘Oh, we gotta dip into the pocket for that,’” she said in a backstage interview with iHeartRadio. “So I got my wallet out and I was gonna just go tip her, and then she was like, ‘Sing with me, baby.’ I was like, ‘Alright’ and then I started singing and then she literally went, ‘Are you Kelly Clarkson?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, but I didn’t want to be a tool about it.’ She was really funny.”