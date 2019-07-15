Kelly Clarkson dished out some advice to Taylor Swift on Saturday to help her deal with her new Scooter Braun problem.

Braun recently bought Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, and with that, acquired the “Me!” singer’s old music catalog. Swift wrote a gut-wrenching Tumblr note explaining how upset she was after the deal went through and “stripped her of her life’s work,” but Clarkson offered her some sound advice on how to get her masters back.

“Just a thought, you should go in and re-record all the songs that you don’t own the masters on exactly how you did them but put brand new art and some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson wrote to Swift.

“I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” she added.

The tweet went over well with Swifties and has over 100,000 likes and 18,000 retweets as of press time.

Swift slammed Braun ― and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta ― in a fiery Tumblr note earlier this month, saying that after she heard that the deal went through, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

“This is my worst case scenario,” she wrote at the time. “This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

Many in the music industry took sides after the Swift-Braun feud escalated, with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco and Halsey supporting Swift, and Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato speaking out in favor of Braun, their shared manager. “For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” Bieber wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Swift posing together. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

Borchetta also responded to Swift’s Tumblr post in a post of his own, titled “So It’s Time For Some Truth...” “Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave,” Borchetta wrote.