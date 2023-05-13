Kelly Clarkson Responds To Toxic Workplace Allegations At Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson has vowed to improve work conditions at her NBC talk show in the wake of a Rolling Stone report alleging a toxic production environment for employees.

Eleven current and former staffers spoke to the outlet for the piece, which was published Friday. The sources emphasized that they had no complaints against Clarkson herself and believed she was unaware of the problems that employees were facing.

Early Saturday, the singer posted a statement on Instagram promising to take action.

“I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’” she wrote. “And to find out that anyone is feeling unheard ... or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

Noting a planned move for production to head to New York, Clarkson said she was “more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

She added that efforts would include “leadership training for all of the senior staff,” including her.

A still from Season 4 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves ... to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated,” she wrote.

NBCUniversal, which produces “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” issued its own statement to the media Friday.

“We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue,” the statement said.

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”

