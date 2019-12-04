The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Knight Craft, may have to do some explaining to President Donald Trump ― but it’s all just a big misunderstanding.

On Wednesday, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan tweeted a photo of a save-the-date card sent out by Craft for something called an “End of Presidency and Holiday Reception.”

Less than ideal choice of words pic.twitter.com/OdswJoGg0l — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 4, 2019

Considering the impeachment investigation has been fairly damning to Trump, some people wondered if Craft was onto something. The Dec. 20 date for the party is right around the time the House might be voting on whether to impeach the president.

Seems like she knows something we don't... — aka David Dennison (@DailyTrumpView) December 4, 2019

Foreshadowing — Sometimes Not Impressed (A lot more lately) (@jgmcn67) December 4, 2019

Looks like her being Ambassador will becoming to an end soon. — Micah Hixon (@mhixon0001) December 4, 2019

One person thought she had a good idea on how Trump should respond.

Trump needs to RSVP with “YOU’RE FIRED!” — Kirsten (@kirstenawalters) December 4, 2019

Others thought Trump would be angered by the name of the reception, but not the “End of Presidency” part.

Will the maga crowd go after her for calling it a "Holiday" reception? She is no doubt part of the war on Christmas. — Ann (@Ann123abc456xyz) December 4, 2019

But CNBC journalist Christina Wilkie was quick to (depending on your point of view) provide needed clarity or ruin the fun for snarky Twitter wits.

She said the “End of Presidency” bit refers to “the monthly rotation of the presidency of the UN Security Council, which the US holds this month.”

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft inviting guests to what she calls an "End of Presidency and Holiday Reception."



She's referring to the monthly rotation of the presidency of the UN Security Council, which the US holds this month. But still... https://t.co/7XlHD9ukdh — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) December 4, 2019