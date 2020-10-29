Sen. Kelly Loeffler Says She's 'Not Familiar' With Trump 'Grab 'Em' Tape

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) raised eyebrows Wednesday when she claimed to be “not familiar” with the infamous tape in which Donald Trump bragged that he could get away with sexually assaulting women. (See Loeffler’s interview below.)

“Grab ’em by the pussy,” Trump told “Access Hollywood” reporter Billy Bush in a 2005 tape that The Washington Post exposed shortly before the 2016 election. “You can do anything.”

The off-air moment was soon followed by more than a dozen sexual abuse allegations against Trump. He won the presidency anyway.

Pressed repeatedly by an 11 Alive reporter in Buford, Georgia, about Trump’s boast, Loeffler said: “I’m not familiar with that.” Reminded that it was the “Access Hollywood” tape to perhaps jog her memory, Loeffler replied, “Yeah, no.”

Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate, is seeking to hold on to her seat in a special election against a slate of Republican and Democratic challengers and then win a likely January runoff, 11 Alive noted.

Loeffler is known for her unwavering support of the president.

“I agree with the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America first,” she told reporters Wednesday. Watch Loeffler’s comments below: