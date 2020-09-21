Sen. Kelly Loeffler Roasted For Ad Saying She's 'More Conservative Than Attila The Hun'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) left critics baffled on Monday with a new ad that claims she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun ― a brutal 5th century warlord.

The spot begins with a man and woman seated on a couch watching television. The woman asks: “Did you know that Kelly Loeffler was ranked the most conservative senator in America?”

“Yep, she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun,” the man responds. The ad then launches into a scene involving two men costumed as the ancient ruler and an assistant. Attila grunts repeatedly while his aide takes notes.

The scribe translates his agenda as “Fight China,” “Attack big government” and “Eliminate the liberal scribes.”

A narrator’s voice then says, “More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler: 100% Trump voting record,” featuring a snap of Loeffler grinning beside President Donald Trump.

Loeffler, one of the richest members of Congress, was a business executive before her appointment last December to a seat vacated when Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned citing health concerns. She is running against Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), a Trump ally, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and 18 others in November’s multi-candidate special election. Members of the WNBA team Loeffler co-owns, the Atlanta Dream, have been publicly campaigning to elect Warnock after the senator denounced the league’s support of Black Lives Matter.

Her competitors chimed in about the widely panned ad:

.@KLoeffler is so uncomfortable discussing conservative values that she hired an actor to make grunting noises rather than do it herself. FYI Attila the Hun was an open-borders globalist who killed christians and practiced postnatal abortion. 🤔🤔 https://t.co/x1VksJft4U — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 21, 2020

I'm Rev. Raphael Warnock, and I'm going to defeat Kelly Loeffler in 43 days. Chip in to help: https://t.co/ilz2QRDLGM https://t.co/y4WlegfIjp — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) September 21, 2020

I'm running to be a voice for all Georgians and fight for health care. Senator Loeffler is apparently using this as an audition for Saturday Night Live and The Apprentice. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) September 21, 2020

Attila the Hun, leader of the Hunnic Empire, led multiple invasions of European territories in the 5th century. His plundering and destroying of Roman cities earned him the name “the scourge of God.” He’s considered to be one of the greatest barbarian rulers in history.

The ad is running on TV statewide, her campaign told USA Today. It was slammed by Republicans and Democrats alike, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.

Several noted that her campaign appeared to have confused Attila the Hun with the leader of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan, who led incursions on China.

Imagine being so inauthentic in your own performance that you’d pay money to create and distribute this ad.



Woof. https://t.co/HDJRXrINtP — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 21, 2020

1. I can't believe this ad is real, it's so stupid.



2. No one thinks this is cool or convincing of you having ANY true conservative bona fides.



3. Aren't you supposed to be appealing to moderate women Kelly Loeffler?



4. I had such higher hopes for conservative women in power. https://t.co/Dn8oKfWMng — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 21, 2020

Republican Kelly Loeffler's latest Senate ad seems to joke about killing liberals. The ad, which makes a ludicrous comparison to Attila the Hun, includes this line: "Eliminate the liberal scribes." https://t.co/pngwFuLkrs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 21, 2020

The more I think about that Loeffler ad, it seems very clear that whoever made it confused Genghis Khan and Attila the Hun — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 21, 2020

Just how conservative was Attila the Hun? — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 21, 2020

The best part? Dumbass Kelly Loeffler mistakes Attila the Hun for Genghis Khan. Attila marched on Rome, not China. It’s too bad Republicans keep cutting education funding. https://t.co/bsh9zG9Hln — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 21, 2020

The Attila the Hun ad from Loeffler is a particularly effective argument that the American public education system has been deeply in trouble for quite some time. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 21, 2020

You have Loeffler comparing herself to Attila the Hun and promising to "eliminate liberal scribes." You have Trump using fascist language & calling the press "the enemy of the people." Barr is calling NYC "anarchists." DeSantis is cracking down on protests.



Still, "both sides." — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) September 21, 2020

This is pretty much the strangest ad I've ever seen. @SenatorLoeffler boasting "She's more conservative than Attila the Hun" - in a state that's becoming a "purple" swing state https://t.co/cmMVBt5ZiM — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) September 21, 2020

Attila the Hun killed and enslaved a lot more Christians than Ghengis, though, maybe that's the point Senator Loeffler wanted to make https://t.co/ckg0Utd7Uw — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 21, 2020