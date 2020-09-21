Sen. Kelly Loeffler Roasted For Ad Saying She's 'More Conservative Than Attila The Hun'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) left critics baffled on Monday with a new ad that claims she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun ― a brutal 5th century warlord.
The spot begins with a man and woman seated on a couch watching television. The woman asks: “Did you know that Kelly Loeffler was ranked the most conservative senator in America?”
“Yep, she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun,” the man responds. The ad then launches into a scene involving two men costumed as the ancient ruler and an assistant. Attila grunts repeatedly while his aide takes notes.
The scribe translates his agenda as “Fight China,” “Attack big government” and “Eliminate the liberal scribes.”
A narrator’s voice then says, “More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler: 100% Trump voting record,” featuring a snap of Loeffler grinning beside President Donald Trump.
Loeffler, one of the richest members of Congress, was a business executive before her appointment last December to a seat vacated when Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned citing health concerns. She is running against Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), a Trump ally, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and 18 others in November’s multi-candidate special election. Members of the WNBA team Loeffler co-owns, the Atlanta Dream, have been publicly campaigning to elect Warnock after the senator denounced the league’s support of Black Lives Matter.
Her competitors chimed in about the widely panned ad:
Attila the Hun, leader of the Hunnic Empire, led multiple invasions of European territories in the 5th century. His plundering and destroying of Roman cities earned him the name “the scourge of God.” He’s considered to be one of the greatest barbarian rulers in history.
The ad is running on TV statewide, her campaign told USA Today. It was slammed by Republicans and Democrats alike, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.
Several noted that her campaign appeared to have confused Attila the Hun with the leader of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan, who led incursions on China.