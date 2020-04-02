Alleged Stock-Dumping GOP Senator’s Coronavirus PSA Does Not Go Down Well

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) — who allegedly sold stocks ahead of the coronavirus outbreak after attending closed-door congressional briefings about its looming threat — encouraged people to stay strong in a video released online Wednesday.

Loeffler talked about the “great moments that remind us we’re all humans in this together, working hard to keep each other safe, strong and healthy” in the 36-second clip.

The PSA was not well received, however.

Check out the video here:

It’s easy to feel down right now. But we can’t forget: social distancing will save lives. During these times, it’s the small, positive moments that remind us why we must stay strong.



Whether you’re on the front lines or at home, each of us plays a role in getting through this. pic.twitter.com/O5z7BDYRrU — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) April 1, 2020

Critics accused Loeffler, who The Daily Beast reported sold off upwards of $1 million worth of stocks (that she holds with her husband) before the markets crashed, of profiting from the private briefings from government officials.

They slammed her for failing to warn the public of the scale of the threats posed by the virus that has so far sickened more than 215,000 people nationwide and killed upwards of 5,100. They also reminded her of her initial downplaying of said threats.

The U.S. is now the world’s worst-hit country by the pandemic.

Loeffler has defended the transactions, however, tweeting that the investment decisions for her portfolio “are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”

“These were completely discretionary trades at the decision of our investment managers,” Loeffler said during a CNBC interview on Friday. “We had no involvement in them, and in fact, I don’t find out about these trades until these reports are compiled at the end of the reporting period.”

Loeffler’s detractors still aren’t buying it:

Did you get in early on the Trump body bags? I bet you’ll make a killing. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 2, 2020

It’s seems you’re not only devoid of all ethics and morals, but also basic self awareness. — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 2, 2020

you should go to mars — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2020

Cool video. For the next one, maybe you could read this list aloud. Get some of your constituents reactions! pic.twitter.com/9dXn6TXPjH — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) April 2, 2020

stop selling us short — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 2, 2020

So tone deaf. God I’m tired of you crooks. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 2, 2020

Give the first responders the money, Kelly https://t.co/HZBdpMjwRh — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 2, 2020

I like how you social distance from human decency. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 2, 2020

Her hands are out of frame because she is frantically selling stock as she stares glassy-eyed into her iphone https://t.co/rWbvKfjSOm — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 2, 2020

And your role is inside trading. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) April 2, 2020

Unelected Hack, $18.7 million in stock and bought into a company making coronavirus protective gear after a closed doors briefing. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 2, 2020

You got a lot of nerve. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) April 2, 2020

I am down...got any stock tips? https://t.co/qtu8Oxdvqj — Robert Garrett Williams (@Williams4TN) April 2, 2020

No one asked — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) April 2, 2020

I think Felicity Huffman should play you in the Lifetime movie. — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) April 2, 2020

While most of us will never experience what it’s like to be as wealthy or as privileged as you, neither will most of us ever experience what it’s like to be held in such utter contempt by the vast majority of our fellow human beings.



Enjoy! — 𝕋𝕚𝕒 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕚𝕟𝕚 (@TiaBarracini) April 2, 2020