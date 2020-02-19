A Republican lawmaker is being called out for posting a clip that makes it appear as if she may be hunting.

In reality, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) doesn’t even have a hunting license, according to records obtained by the progressive group American Bridge, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The clip posted to Instagram last week showed her and another person in hunting gear, carrying rifles into the countryside. It did not say she was hunting or a hunter, but rather touted her as a pro-Second Amendment conservative:

Zach Hudson, a spokesperson for American Bridge, told the AJC that Loeffler was “trying to portray herself as a hunter when the record shows she’s never even had a hunting license.”

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the seat after Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) retired. President Donald Trump had urged Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) instead.

Loeffler took office last month.

Now, Collins is taking on Loeffler for the seat, which will be up for grabs in November. Current law does not allow for a primary in this instance and both candidates ― along with one or more potential Democratic challengers ― could all appear in the ballot. However, a bill potentially setting up a May primary is under consideration in the state.

Collins also released a video criticizing Loeffler’s expensive pants.