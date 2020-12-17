Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect multiple times in a two-minute span on Wednesday, video posted by CNN’s Ryan Nobles shows.

Appearing before reporters, one of Donald Trump’s most faithful followers may have outdone herself in perpetuating his false narrative that the election was stolen from him. In the meantime, Trump and his allies still pursue half-baked plans to subvert the legal results, including a possible challenge when Congress formally certifies Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.

Loeffler, who faces a Jan. 5 runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock, avoided saying whether she would join congressional objectors to Biden’s presidency, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I haven’t looked at it,” she said in the clip. “Jan. 6 is a long way off. There’s a lot to play out between now and then.”

She then dodged several direct questions about whether she would recognize Biden as the new president. Her responses included attacks on Democratic lawmakers and Warnock, whom she called the “most radically liberal candidate for Senate that our country has ever seen.”

Her last evasion turned into a flat-out denial of Biden’s presidency.

Asked if she would ever acknowledge that Biden is the new president, Loeffler answered: “There’ll be a time for that if it becomes true.”