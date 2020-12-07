Kelly Loeffler's Repetitive 'Radical Liberal' Debate Attack Inspires Drinking Game

Twitter users following Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R) debate against her Democratic opponent were so awed at her relentless repetition of the attack phrase “radical liberal” that they were inspired to talk up a drinking game, requiring a shot every time she uttered the words.

One person quipped that anyone who actually stuck to the game rules would be “dead now.”

Loeffler repeated the phrase a lot. People on Twitter counted anywhere from 13 to 24, to “like 50” or “a million” repetitions.

The phrase seemed a bit harsh for Democrat Raphael Warnock. As someone sarcastically quipped: “Nothing says ‘radical liberal’ like a reverend from Georgia.”

So clearly @KLoeffler went in with a single strategy: just keep repeating “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” over and over and over like a robot. She didn’t, however, answer why she traded stocks on her inside Senatorial knowledge about the pandemic. #GADebate — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 7, 2020

“Radical Liberal” or “radic-lib” was a favorite ad hominem epithet of Spiro Agnew.



Just saying. https://t.co/SZrvseQZZl — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) December 7, 2020

Anyone who decided to make that a drinking game is dead now. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) December 7, 2020

Exactly. I would have passed out in the first five minutes. — Democracy 4 All 😷💛 (@goodbye56789) December 7, 2020

I did every time she said it.. Lol 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷do I have the number right? Lol — #Biden/Harris2020🇺🇸 (@FMH49962127) December 7, 2020

24 times... drunk off your ass by the 46 min mark lol — BillieD (@billied7) December 7, 2020

new drinking game: take a shot every time Kelly Loeffler says the word “radical” — Emily (@emilybernay) December 7, 2020

shit now i’m getting my stomach pumped — Emily (@emilybernay) December 7, 2020

Alcohol poisoning. Anyone have the poison hotline number? — GMoney_Vets_Resist (@G_Money11) December 7, 2020

And then I died of alcohol poisoning. — G SCOTT 60 (@GUYSCOT99730677) December 7, 2020

“Radical Liberal Raphael Warnock,”

Senator Loeffler intoned 13 times.

Said once or twice, it’s about your opponent;

after an hour, it’s about your canned lines. — Will Saletan (@saletan) December 7, 2020

Jesus Christ was a radical liberal. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler was on repeat calling @ReverendWarnock a radical liberal. She didn’t know what else to say. But what’s more radical? Believing you deserve healthcare during a pandemic or buying a private jet on Georgians dime? pic.twitter.com/SROoHMnaq0 — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 7, 2020

QUESTION.......Senator Kelly Loeffler, how old are you?



ANSWER........Radical Liberal Raphael Warnock pic.twitter.com/wWsfZh9LcD — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) December 7, 2020

My Wife, who is NOT watching the debate, just asked me if I'm rewinding the TV, because she keeps hearing Kelly Loeffler say the EXACT SAME THING over and over, starting with "Radical Liberal..."



I am NOT rewinding.

Ready to move forward with Reverend Warnock. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 7, 2020