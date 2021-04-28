Kelly Osbourne Slams 'Cancel Culture' On Heels Of Mom Sharon Leaving 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out against so-called cancel culture after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, stepped down from her role as co-host of “The Talk.”

The 36-year-old talked to Extra about her recent sobriety relapse, struggles with weight, and the cultural moment we’re in.

After acknowledging that “the world is scary right now,” Osbourne told the publication that she “didn’t know what was really going on” in America because she previously “just thought that simply being not racist was enough.”

“It’s not, it’s actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don’t be afraid to make a mistake,” she said. “Everybody’s so afraid of cancel culture, I say fuck cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture … educate people, teach people ... a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution.”

Osbourne’s words come just weeks after Sharon Osbourne ― longtime host of “The Talk” ― defended TV personality and noted troll Piers Morgan for remarks he made following Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Meghan Markle.

Sharon Osbourne later sat down with her co-host Sheryl Underwood to unpack the racism at play in Morgan’s rhetoric. A heated exchange ensued, prompting Sharon Osbourne to tell Underwood: “I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist ... How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?”

The show then went on hiatus and, weeks later, CBS issued a statement saying that Sharon Osbourne’s behavior was “upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.”

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” the network indicated at the time.