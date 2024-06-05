LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kelly Osbourne laughed about her past drug and alcohol use having a positive impact on her health during the latest episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

While talking to emergency room physician, Dr. Gregg, during Tuesday’s show, the Osbournes’ middle child playfully wondered if her history with substances could help her fend off cancer or other health issues her family has a history with.

“I’m hoping that I’ve embalmed myself so I don’t ever get cancer,” she quipped. “I’m pickled from all the drugs and alcohol, for sure.”

The reality star then reminded herself that those diagnoses do run in her family.

Acknowledging she was genetically predisposed to cancer, Kelly Osbourne said, “Apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.”

Mother Sharon Osbourne underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 2002, and later in 2012 revealed she had undergone a preventative double mastectomy.

Chiming in to dismiss his sister’s theory, younger brother Jack Osbourne said, “I don’t think it works that way. But I’m no doctor.”

Kelly Osbourne attends the 2024 Grammy Awards. The star made a serious point about her family's health history after joking about her past drug and alcohol use on "The Osbournes Podcast." Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Dr. Gregg then corrected the former “Fashion Police” personality with some light sarcasm, saying, “I, for one, have never heard of substances you put into your body causing ill effects of any kind.”

Laughs aside, Kelly Osbourne told everyone she’d be making sure to get screened for colorectal cancer because of how “similar” her and her mother’s health issues can be.

Over the years, the star has been open about being in recovery from drug and alcohol dependence, as well as keeping frank about the reality of relapsing. During an interview on “Red Table Talk” in 2021, she admitted staying sober was “a battle” for her “every single day.”

“And it’s never, ever gonna get easy,” she said. “I have to hold myself accountable for every single thing I do.”

