Kelly Osbourne Says She's Relapsed After Nearly 4 Years Of Sobriety

In a more recent interview with People in 2018, Osbourne said she was able to get sober because it came down to life or death.

“For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends, and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”

In August 2019, Osbourne celebrated her two-year anniversary of being sober on Instagram with an emotional post.

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years,” she wrote to fans at the time. “To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”