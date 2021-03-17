Kelly Ripa Adopts A Shelter Dog And A Dilemma

Kelly Ripa announced Tuesday that she had adopted a shelter dog named ― well, that’s the problem. (Watch the video below.)

Ripa and her husband, “Riverdale” star Mark Consuelos, are calling the adorable Maltese Shih Tzu mix Lena for now, because it’s close to her original name of Angelina. However, on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Ripa said that could change.

Her three children are lobbying for Leia, as in Princess Leia, to complement their other dog Chewie for a “Star Wars” theme.

“I need guidance,” Ripa said.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest reminded her that her children “won’t be here,” because the eldest, Michael, recently graduated college; another, Lola, is in college; and the youngest, Joaquin, will attend the University of Michigan, where he will join the wrestling team, the school announced recently.

So, the naming decision should be up to Mom and Dad.

Anyway, welcome to the Ripa-Consuelos family, Lena-Leia!