Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa aired the “biggest complaint” she’s had about Mark Consuelos over the course of their marriage — and luckily, she doesn’t have to deal with it anymore.

“You used to be insanely jealous, and that was a hard pill to swallow,” Ripa explained on Wednesday’s episode of “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” her new podcast.

The longtime “Live” host added that “this is not recent because it definitely changed,” but said it had been “very hard being married to somebody who is jealous.”

Advertisement

Ripa offered up “the best example ever” of Consuelos’ jealously, which occurred one week after the two tied the knot back in 1996.

TV personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

“You were working, and I went to visit you in Boston,” Ripa recalled. “We went to this Italian restaurant, and the waiter was a very cute old man. He was definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. And he ... leaned down and he said, ‘And for the principessa?’”

She continued: “I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess. And I looked at him, and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away, and you picked a horrible fight.”

Advertisement

“I remember that,” Consuelos responded. “Look, at age 25, I was pretty insane. But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I’m not jealous anymore.”

“It’s ugly,” added the “Riverdale” actor. “As ugly as it feels to the person who has to be on the receiving end of it, it’s such an ugly feeling inside. If this is any consolation, you know you’re being crazy. The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it’s ugly, but they can’t help it.”

When Ripa asked her husband what had changed, Consuelos said he “wanted to do some work on myself.”

“That was one of the major things that I needed to work on because it was getting in the way,” he added.

Consuelos and Ripa have been married for nearly 27 years and share three children: Lola, Michael and Joaquin. The two regularly divulge details about their relationship in public, covering everything from the weird way they hold hands to passing out during sex.

Advertisement