Kelly Ripa Cries Over Relatable Quarantine Family Problems

Kelly Ripa’s sheltering in place has turned into a family feud.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host teared up on Wednesday as she discussed the tension in her household. (See the clip above.)

“I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa told host Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos of “Riverdale” have Joaquin, 17, Lola, 18, and Michael, 22. And there apparently isn’t a whole lot of familial affection going around, in addition to the obstacles of social distancing from other loved ones.

“I miss hugging my parents,” Ripa said. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Ripa let down her guard as she sought to make sense of her emotions.

“I don’t know why I’m crying,” she said. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows.”

Ripa reiterated that her family was experiencing “small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones” in the coronavirus pandemic.

In March Lola appeared with her mom on the show and complimented the lockdown arrangement.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted, per People. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”