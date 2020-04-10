Kelly Ripa's 1975 Easter Photo With Her Mother Is As Cute As A Bunny

Perhaps all the quarantine tension in Kelly Ripa’s household inspired her to reach back into her childhood.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host on Thursday shared an adorable throwback Easter photo with her mother, Esther, “circa 1975-ish.” (See it below.)

Even if those two weren’t going to a parade, they looked ready for one ― mom in a yellow pantsuit and daughter accessorizing with a bunny and a bonnet.

“A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church,” Ripa wrote in the Instagram caption. “Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress.”

In a teary chat with Ryan Seacrest, Ripa confessed this week that she was not speaking to two of her three children as the family holed up amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that her kids refused to hug her.

She also said she missed hugging her parents.

Hopefully her Throwback Thursday pic eased the pain just a little bit.