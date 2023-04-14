Kelly Ripa's 'Live' Goodbye To Ryan Seacrest Has Everyone In Tears

Ryan Seacrest wrapped a high-profile professional chapter this week as his co-hosting gig on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” came to an end after six years.

Though pre-taped, Friday’s episode was a deeply emotional one, featuring a teary speech by Seacrest’s co-host on the ABC daytime talk show, Kelly Ripa.

“This has without question been the fastest six years of my life,” Ripa said. “Although you and I have been friends for decades and decades, I feel like I have gained through this process a younger brother-slash-older son. That’s how I feel about you. It’s the weirdest feeling.”

After noting that the show’s success has led to the pair “developing an even closer, yet also co-dependent, relationship,” she added, “I always jokingly have referred to you as an onion with all these layers, but really, what you are is a bloomin’ onion.”

Watch Kelly Ripa say goodbye to Ryan Seacrest below.

The two shared a lengthy hug before Seacrest delivered some heartfelt remarks of his own before a live audience that included his girlfriend, Aubrey, along with his parents, Gary and Connie, and his sister, Meredith.

“Words are my bread and butter, it’s my wheelhouse,” he said. “But today, it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two. I’m honored to be part of this family.”

Addressing Ripa directly, he added, “I will miss you the second we say goodbye today ― at least for the weekend.”

Watch Ryan Seacrest’s farewell remarks below.

Seacrest announced his exit from “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” which is taped in New York, in February. His future plans will include relocating to Los Angeles full time, where he’ll host ABC’s “American Idol” live shows.

By Friday afternoon, all of the the talk show’s social media handles had been changed to reflect its new name, “Live With Kelly and Mark.” Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, will take over for Seacrest as co-host starting on Monday.

In a symbolic gesture, Seacrest was shown handing his coffee mug to his successor at the end of Friday’s episode.

“When the transition was happening, one of the first phone calls I got was from Ryan,” Consuelos said. “I’ll never forget your words of kindness, support and reassurance.”