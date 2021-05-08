Kelly Ripa Reveals Special Tattoo Celebrating Her Marriage To Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with Mark Consuelos by getting a new tattoo.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host on Friday posted an Instagram Story of her arm featuring a minimalist design of the date she married the “Riverdale” actor: May 1, 1996. The couple met on the set of “All My Children,” where they had an onscreen romance as Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

“Clean mani and fine lines,” she captioned the post, tagging the Instagram account of the tattoo artist and manicurist, @Asami812.

Kelly Ripa Instagram account Kelly Ripa posted a photo of her new tattoo — the date of her wedding to her husband, Mark Consuelos — to Instagram on Friday.

Ripa had previously marked the anniversary with a series of posts celebrating their union.

On April 29, she posted a 2009 picture of her and Consuelos posing in front of the Las Vegas chapel where they got married. The daytime talk show host wrote that the couple had visited the chapel with their children — Michael, Joaquin and Lola — that year.

Consuelos also celebrated the milestone anniversary on his own Instagram account.

On May 1, he shared a slideshow of photos of him and Ripa and their children over the years, with Stevie Wonder’s song “As” playing in the background.

Ripa commented on the post, writing that she was “sobbing” watching the slideshow.

“Some of these pics are never before seen,” she said. “As in, I’ve never seen them before.”

Ripa had also previously gotten some ink in honor of her husband.

During a 2010 episode of her talk show with the late Regis Philbin, she showed off a new tattoo of her husband’s last name on her wrist.